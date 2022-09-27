MAI Capital Management Acquires 5,324 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 59,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

