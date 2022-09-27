MAI Capital Management Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 702,570 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,694,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 225,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MLPX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 13,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,234. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

