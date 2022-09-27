MAI Capital Management Purchases 17,447 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 269,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

