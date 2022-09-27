MAI Capital Management Purchases 4,340 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $237.82. 110,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

