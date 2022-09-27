MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

