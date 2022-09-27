MAI Capital Management Sells 976 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $13.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,656.19. 17,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,923.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,034.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.04 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.