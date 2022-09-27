Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.18

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 208029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

