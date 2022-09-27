Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.32 million and a P/E ratio of 32.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

