Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Fruth Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

MA stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.12 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

