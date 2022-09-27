Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.63. 81,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

