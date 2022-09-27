Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.