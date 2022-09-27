Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Permian Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 3.23 $584.97 million $8.71 5.21 Permian Resources $1.03 billion 0.00 $138.18 million $1.28 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matador Resources and Permian Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Permian Resources 1 1 6 0 2.63

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $62.22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.86% 43.58% 22.34% Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Permian Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Permian Resources

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

