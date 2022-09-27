McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $241.12. 55,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

