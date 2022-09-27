MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 15,169 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.14. 37,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,520. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

