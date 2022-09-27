MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 24,926 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 2.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $42,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

