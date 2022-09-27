MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 49,019 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,019 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $499,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,297,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

AIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 84,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

