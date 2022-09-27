MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 392,019 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Corning by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 132,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 44,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 139,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

