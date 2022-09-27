MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. 18,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,484. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

