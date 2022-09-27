MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,180 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,497,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 529,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $50,166,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 122,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.