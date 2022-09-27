Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

