Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Megaworld Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

