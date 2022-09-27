Membrana (MBN) Market Cap Hits $67,757.15

Membrana (MBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 186.1% higher against the dollar. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $67,757.15 and $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,966.18 or 1.00045726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io.

Membrana Coin Trading

