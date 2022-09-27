Memecoin (MEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,118.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Memecoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Memecoin Profile

Memecoin’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.