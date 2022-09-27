Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 412,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,961. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

