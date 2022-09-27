Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 92.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

MAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,269. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

