Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,346,800. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

