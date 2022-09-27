Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,004 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,155. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

