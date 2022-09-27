Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 598,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

