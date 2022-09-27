Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 71,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,986. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

