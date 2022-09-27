Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

