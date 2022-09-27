MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Decreased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $797.10. 13,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,844.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.