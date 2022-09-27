Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$60,625.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$60,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,425,000.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, E.B. Tucker bought 14 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.62 per share, with a total value of C$64.65.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.3 %

MTA traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.79. 14,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,815. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$214.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.87.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

