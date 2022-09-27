Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 371 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $109.82.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

