Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 833,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.