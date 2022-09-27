Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $235.97 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $235,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,195,000 after purchasing an additional 214,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 116,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.