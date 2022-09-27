Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 68,117 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 610,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 419,501 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,068,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

