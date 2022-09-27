Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 385,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

