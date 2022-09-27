Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21). 3,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.18).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.76. The firm has a market cap of £100.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mind Gym Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.