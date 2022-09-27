Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.85. 2,921,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its 200 day moving average is $311.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

