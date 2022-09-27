Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $233,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 84.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 289,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. 144,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

