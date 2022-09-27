Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. 16,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,349. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

