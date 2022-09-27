Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $275.36. 151,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.75 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.