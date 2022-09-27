Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,194,640. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.