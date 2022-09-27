Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $847,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. 57,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

