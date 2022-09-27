Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 573,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,383,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,963,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $276.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.12 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

