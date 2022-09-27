Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 4,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 102,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.