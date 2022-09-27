Modiv Inc. (MDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 25th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Modiv Stock Performance

MDV stock remained flat at $15.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,996. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Modiv

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

