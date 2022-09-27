ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $99.29

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.29, but opened at $97.30. ModivCare shares last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research raised their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in ModivCare by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Further Reading

