Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

