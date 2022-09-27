Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 220,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

